Elderly man dies in Florida house fire

[WATCH] Engels and AfriForum lobby for Grace's prosecution
Local
The blaze broke out early on Tuesday morning after an explosion.
JOHANNESBURG - A man believed to be in his 70s has died in a Florida house fire on the West Rand.
The blaze broke out early on Tuesday morning after an explosion.
Netcare 911's Nick Dollman said: “This morning paramedics and firefighter responded to reports of a house fire on 8th Avenue in Florida. Tragically an elderly gentleman who was alone in the house at the time has died."
The exact cause of the blast is still being investigated.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.