Elderly man dies in Florida house fire

The blaze broke out early on Tuesday morning after an explosion.

JOHANNESBURG - A man believed to be in his 70s has died in a Florida house fire on the West Rand.

The blaze broke out early on Tuesday morning after an explosion.

Netcare 911's Nick Dollman said: “This morning paramedics and firefighter responded to reports of a house fire on 8th Avenue in Florida. Tragically an elderly gentleman who was alone in the house at the time has died."

The exact cause of the blast is still being investigated.