DA opens fraud, racketeering and collusion case against McKinsey
It's alleged the firm ignored warnings from senior SA employees that deals concluded with Eskom & Gupta-linked companies may not be sound.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has opened a case of fraud, racketeering and collusion against global consultancy firm McKinsey.
It follows reports that the firm ignored warnings from senior South African employees that deals concluded with Eskom, Trillian and Gupta-linked companies may not be sound.
The Gupta leaks emails show McKinsey instructed Eskom to pay Gupta-owned companies for work that was not performed.
The DA's Natasha Mazzone, who opened the case at the Cape Town Police Station on Tuesday, says it appears as if McKinsey willfully ignored the warnings for the sake of profit.
“There are clearly issues that need to be unravelled, investigated in full and brought to the public’s attention.”
Mazzone says Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown did not tell the truth in Parliament when she said
no transactions had taken place between Trillian and Eskom.
“Certainly if there has been any collusion, corruption or bribery, we as South Africans need to know and those who committed these acts must be held to account.”
She has also asked the American Securities and Exchange Council to investigate the McKinsey matter.
