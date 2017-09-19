Continued petrol price hikes bad news for farmers

The Agriculture Business Chamber expects a hike fuel price for the third consecutive month in October.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists can expect the price of petrol to increase to its highest level in three years next month.

The Agriculture Business Chamber expects a hike for the third consecutive month in October.

Agbiz's Wandile Sihlobo says that both diesel and petrol prices could go up by as much as 3%.

He adds this is due to an uptick in the price of crude oil.

"This comes at a relatively critical time because the farmers have to start planting around about mid-October so this is usually a period of high fuel consumption. Also, roughly about 11% of growing production costs is fuel."