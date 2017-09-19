KPMG, Deloitte conduct to be probed by Parliament committees

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts will be requesting KPMG to appear before it to explain why it should continue to receive government work.

CAPE TOWN – KPMG’s decision to withdraw its controversial Sars report last week is to be probed by at least two parliamentary committees when sittings resume next month.

Parliament's Finance Portfolio Committee wants a progress report from the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) on its investigation into the conduct of both KPMG and Deloitte.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will be requesting KPMG to appear before it to explain why it should continue to receive government work.

The ANC in Parliament says while it welcomes KPMG’s admission that its Sars report lacked sufficient evidence to conclude the existence of a so-called rogue unit within the revenue service, it must account for what appears to be politically-motivated, immoral and unethical conduct.

Scopa chairperson Themba Godi says the events of the last week call into question the integrity of the work the firm does for government.

“It will be in their best interest to clarify for Parliament and reassure us that they are still a good company to be contracted by government to do public work and that we can rely on the work that they do for government.”

Finance committee chairperson Yunus Carrim says according to legal advice, it’s not authorised to carry out an investigation into the KPMG matter, and that only the IRBA can investigate.

Carrim says the committee had already planned to meet with the regulatory board next month, before the KPMG matter arose on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sars commissioner Tom Moyane announced on Monday that the revenue service would take legal action against the auditing firm over what he calls "its unethical conduct".

Moyane appears to disagree with KPMG, saying that he doesn't find the report problematic.

"I want to say that the report by KPMG is not flawed."

Several KPMG executives, including the CEO and chairman, have resigned in recent days over the handling of the report and the firm's links to the controversial Gupta family.

