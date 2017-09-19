Popular Topics
Go

Class boycott at Klipspruit West enters second day

The boycotting of classes started on Monday when four black teachers were barred from teaching following allegations of misconduct levelled against them.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi attends a meeting with community members of Klipspruit on 26 July 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi attends a meeting with community members of Klipspruit on 26 July 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he's concerned about the ongoing unnecessary disruptions at Klipspruit West Secondary School.

Classes have been disrupted for a second day now after about 11 teachers failed to report to school.

The department says, as a result, grade 11 pupils did not write their assessments on Tuesday.

The boycotting of classes started on Monday when four black teachers were barred from teaching following allegations of misconduct levelled against them.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “In the long run it does not work if the interest of the learners and their future is not taken into account.”

