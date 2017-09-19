Class boycott at Klipspruit West enters second day
The boycotting of classes started on Monday when four black teachers were barred from teaching following allegations of misconduct levelled against them.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he's concerned about the ongoing unnecessary disruptions at Klipspruit West Secondary School.
Classes have been disrupted for a second day now after about 11 teachers failed to report to school.
The department says, as a result, grade 11 pupils did not write their assessments on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “In the long run it does not work if the interest of the learners and their future is not taken into account.”
