ANC EC ready to hold provincial conference

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape says the party is ready to hold its long-delayed provincial conference.

The party's national audit team confirmed that around 90% of the audited branches were in good standing, which is enough for the party to hold a conference.

Provincial leaders are optimistic that an ongoing court case involving the OR Tambo Region will not affect the conference scheduled for next week.

National spokesperson Zizi Kodwa says the provincial conference was postponed several times.

“This week, we’re still finalising a few appeals that are outstanding from branch rally meetings. But the secretary-general has given a go-ahead to the provincial conference.”