AfriForum approaches court over Grace Mugabe assault matter
Mugabe is accused of beating Gabriella Engels with an electric cable at a Sandton hotel in August.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum will head to court Tuesday to apply to have Zimbabwe’s first lady Grace Mugabe cited as a respondent in the assault case against her.
Mugabe is accused of beating Gabriella Engel s with an electric cable at a Sandton hotel in August. She, however, claims she was assaulted by Engels.
AfriForum’s Willie Spies explains why they’re approaching a court.
“This is just a formal process to get the courts permission to cite Grace Mugabe, being a foreigner, as a party to court proceedings. We also want the court’s permission to serve the papers on the office of the president in the Republic of Zimbabwe.”
Mugabe returned to Zimbabwe last month after the International Relations Department granted her diplomatic immunity.
AfriForum says that civil or criminal action can be taken against someone in a foreign country if due processes are followed.
It’s argued in court papers that International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane misinterpreted the law when she granted Mugabe diplomatic immunity.
But Nkoana-Mashabane says her decision to grant diplomatic immunity to Zimbabwe’s first lady was difficult but had to be made.
In the letter, Minister Nkoana-Mashabane says that she granted Mugabe immunity after considering all the relevant facts, including the need to uphold the rule of law, ensure fair administration of justice and to uphold the rights of the complainant.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.