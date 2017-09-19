2 miners die at Impala Platinum's Rustenburg mine
The circumstances around their deaths are not yet clear but the inspectorate of mines has launched an investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - Two miners have died in an accident at Impala Platinum's Rustenburg mine on Tuesday.
The circumstances around their deaths are not yet clear but the inspectorate of mines has launched an investigation.
The Mineral Resources Ministry says it is shocked to learn of the tragedy.
Departmental spokesperson Fidel Hadebe said: “The department is concerned and is worried about incidents that continue to happen in the mining sector.
"The inspectorate will be working together with the mine so that there’s complete understanding in terms of getting to the root of the cause.”
Last month, five trapped miners died at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu operation near Carletonville on the West Rand following a seismic incident.
Popular in Local
-
KPMG international chair apologises ‘for what went wrong in KPMG South Africa’
-
KZN ANCYL 'regrets' reaction to NEC remarks
-
KPMG's woes pile up as Hulisani walks away
-
Grace Mugabe immunity case: AfriForum opposes Zim High Commission’s involvement
-
ANC MP apologises for attending Sars briefing
-
Sisulu denies accepting invitation to meet the Guptas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.