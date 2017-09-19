Popular Topics
2 miners die at Impala Platinum's Rustenburg mine

The circumstances around their deaths are not yet clear but the inspectorate of mines has launched an investigation.

FILE: Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg. Picture: implats.co.za
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two miners have died in an accident at Impala Platinum's Rustenburg mine on Tuesday.

The circumstances around their deaths are not yet clear but the inspectorate of mines has launched an investigation.

The Mineral Resources Ministry says it is shocked to learn of the tragedy.

Departmental spokesperson Fidel Hadebe said: “The department is concerned and is worried about incidents that continue to happen in the mining sector.

"The inspectorate will be working together with the mine so that there’s complete understanding in terms of getting to the root of the cause.”

Last month, five trapped miners died at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu operation near Carletonville on the West Rand following a seismic incident.

