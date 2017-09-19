2 men handed 4 life sentences each for murder of family

The four victims were killed on a farm on the West Rand last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Two convicted murderers have each been handed four life sentences for killing a family in Randfontein.

The police’s Kay Makhubele said: “We want to applaud the investigating team that was working hard to ensure that these suspects get what they deserve.”