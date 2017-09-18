Zuma to address UN General Assembly on Wednesday

President Jacob Zuma’s accompanied by an entourage of five ministers and he’ll sign the treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons.

PRETORIA - President Jacob Zuma is in New York where he’ll address the United Nations General Assembly world affairs debate on Wednesday.

Zuma’s accompanied by an entourage of five ministers and he’ll sign the treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons.

South Africa has the distinction of being the only nuclear-armed country voluntarily to have surrendered its weapons.

So, it has a strong moral voice when disarmament is discussed as it’s likely to be during this session of the 193-member UN General Assembly, preoccupied with the determination of North Korea to be recognised as a nuclear power.

Zuma has endorsed the culture of prevention proposed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who participating in his first general assembly as UN boss.