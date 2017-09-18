[WATCH] Mcebisi Jonas addresses delegates at PSA AG meeting
Ziyanda Yono & Barry Bateman | Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas addresses delegates on state capture and corruption at the PSA AG meeting. Faith Muthambi delivered a keynote address at the event.
