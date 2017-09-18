Van Breda’s legal team to call first witness
Henri van Breda is accused of murdering his parents and older brother and seriously injuring his sister in 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Triple murder accused Henri van Breda's legal team is expected to call its first witnesses today.
The 22-year-old is accused of murdering his parents and older brother.
He also allegedly seriously injured his sister in an attack at their family home in Stellenbosch in 2015.
Van Breda's lawyer Advocate Pieter Botha will most likely conclude cross-examination of the State's final witness blood spatter analyst Marius Joubert today.
Last week Joubert told the court blood spatter evidence disproved Van Breda's account of what happened that night at number 12 Goske Street.
Joubert reiterated he believed the crime scene could have been staged.
He further testified the accused's older brother, Rudi, appeared to have been dragged around the room by someone who was angry.
Joubert says Rudi was the first of the three family members who died at the messy crime scene.
Botha attempted to poke holes in Joubert's testimony by questioning why tests to find more bloodstains were not conducted outside or around the window frame in the accused's bedroom.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Cape commuters stranded amid taxi strike, Tshwane strike postponed
-
Former Sars officials: More to unravel at KPMG
-
Kasrils: ANC sex abuse cases always swept under the rug
-
ZCC calls on members to boycott Tiso Blackstar newspapers
-
Taxi strikes loom in Western Cape, Tshwane
-
[UPDATE] School employee charged for assaulting disabled child
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.