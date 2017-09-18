Van Breda’s legal team to call first witness

Henri van Breda is accused of murdering his parents and older brother and seriously injuring his sister in 2015.

CAPE TOWN - Triple murder accused Henri van Breda's legal team is expected to call its first witnesses today.

The 22-year-old is accused of murdering his parents and older brother.

He also allegedly seriously injured his sister in an attack at their family home in Stellenbosch in 2015.

Van Breda's lawyer Advocate Pieter Botha will most likely conclude cross-examination of the State's final witness blood spatter analyst Marius Joubert today.

Last week Joubert told the court blood spatter evidence disproved Van Breda's account of what happened that night at number 12 Goske Street.

Joubert reiterated he believed the crime scene could have been staged.

He further testified the accused's older brother, Rudi, appeared to have been dragged around the room by someone who was angry.

Joubert says Rudi was the first of the three family members who died at the messy crime scene.

Botha attempted to poke holes in Joubert's testimony by questioning why tests to find more bloodstains were not conducted outside or around the window frame in the accused's bedroom.

