Taxi strikes loom in Western Cape, Tshwane
Despite a scheduled meeting between WC Transport MEC Donald Grant and the taxi operators early this morning, Codeta says the strike will continue as planned.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Commuters in the Western Cape and Tshwane may have to scramble to find alternative transport today as taxi strikes loom.
In the Western Cape it is unclear how many operators will participate in the strike action, but notices published by the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) and Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association have been circulated.
Codeta is demanding assistance from the provincial government to assist the organisation to address its lack of leadership.
It is also looking to resolve issues surrounding impounded taxis.
Despite a scheduled meeting between Transport MEC Donald Grant and the taxi operators early this morning, Codeta says the strike will continue as planned.
Metrorail's Riana Scott says they have been made aware of a possible strike and will assist where they can.
"Although we don't have more trains what we will probably do if the volumes warrant it is do more frequent trips and send the trains back until everybody has been assisted."
TSHWANE TAXIS
Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has joined Tshwane taxi industry bosses in condemning a planned taxi strike in the capital and surrounding areas today.
Taxi bosses have asked the Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) to be on high alert following posters announcing a possible demonstration by drivers.
The strike has been planned by the Detwusa union despite the TMPD rejecting their application for a four-day strike.
Santaco’s Thabisho Molekwa says they have agreed with taxi bosses in Tshwane that they will deploy their people to taxi ranks to ensure the illegal strike doesn’t happen.
"Taxi owners will be at various locations of the taxi operations in Tshwane to ensure taxis are not used to frustrate other users by blockading roads in the city.”
Molekwa says the taxi drivers who want to strike are unhappy about traffic fines, but Santaco is not willing to use a blanket approach to fines because some are due to clear negligence by some of the drivers.
