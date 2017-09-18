Popular Topics
Taxi accident at Buccleuch interchange claims 1 life, 20 injured

Emergency services say they found the taxi lying on its side on the Buccleuch interchange on Monday afternoon.

The scene of a taxi accident on the M1 South in Buccleuch interchange, Johannesburg. Picture: @ER24EMS.
The scene of a taxi accident on the M1 South in Buccleuch interchange, Johannesburg. Picture: @ER24EMS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been killed and 20 others hurt in a taxi accident on the M1 south.

Emergency services say they found the taxi lying on its side on the Buccleuch interchange on Monday afternoon.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said: “Assessment showed that these patients had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

"Upon closer inspection, we discovered the body of one of the occupants lying on the opposite side of the highway. Unfortunately, the patient had already succumbed to her injuries.”

