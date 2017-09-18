Soweto school principal on assault of disabled teen: It was nothing
A video shows a food server beating the teenager while travelling on a school bus.
JOHANNESBURG - The mother of a 16-year-old disabled pupil who was filmed being beaten by a staff member at the Adelaide Tambo School in Soweto says she received no support from the school.
A video shows a food server beating the teenager while travelling on a school bus.
The child is then thrown off the bus by the driver and left on the side of the road.
The child's mother says when she was made aware of the violence, she approached the school for clarity.
She says the principal was dismissive and unhelpful.
“I showed him the video then he said, ‘Oh the lady came to me and told me she smacked your daughter, but it’s nothing.’”
She says she only received assistance from the police today.
The Gauteng Education Department is expected to visit the school today to discuss how the driver and the food server were disciplined.
It says the woman captured on video assaulting a pupil has been suspended and charged with assault, and that both the woman and the driver will be dealt with decisively.
WATCH: Mentally disabled child abused on bus
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
