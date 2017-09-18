Red Bull roll back the years with Singapore form
The Milton Keynes-based outfit went into the weekend with their sights set squarely on victory, as the tight twists of the 23-turn Marina Bay street circuit played to their strengths.
SINGAPORE - Red Bull rekindled memories of their pomp at the Singapore Grand Prix, but team driver Daniel Ricciardo doesn’t expect a three-way tussle at the top in Formula One just yet.
The Milton Keynes-based outfit went into the weekend with their sights set squarely on victory, as the tight twists of the 23-turn Marina Bay street circuit played to their strengths.
That's one way to cool off @danielricciardo 🤙🍾 🇦🇺 #SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/E09D6wXPa2— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 17, 2017
Ricciardo couldn’t quite pull off the triumph he had been coveting, instead finishing second for the third year in a row, while team mate Max Verstappen was wiped out in a first-corner crash within seconds of the start.
But Red Bull, who won four straight drivers’ and constructors’ titles at the turn of the decade, did find a purple patch of form around the Singapore track reminiscent of their glory years.
Ricciardo topped both sessions on the opening day of track action before Verstappen dislodged the Australian during Saturday’s final hour of practice in the build up to qualifying.
The Dutch 19-year-old also topped the opening two phases of qualifying and would have been Formula One’s youngest ever pole-sitter but for a sensational lap by Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.
“Coming here, I really felt the package we were coming with [a win] was a realistic goal of ours that we thought we could achieve,” said Ricciardo, who was targeting a dominant weekend for Red Bull.
“[I‘m] A little bit disappointed to miss out on a win, but I’ve still got to be pretty grateful and happy with another podium,” the ever-smiling Australian, who has finished in the top three on seven occasions this year, added.
Formula One next heads to Malaysia, where Ricciardo led Verstappen in a one-two last year, after Lewis Hamilton retired his Mercedes from a comfortable lead with a blown engine.
But while Red Bull, who had been expected to be Mercedes’ closest challengers this season, have made progress after a slow start to the year, Ricciardo feels the form they showed in Singapore is a one-off for now.
The 28-year-old, who scored the team’s most recent triumph at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June, remains confident however of scoring at least one more victory before the season ends in Abu Dhabi in six races’ time.
“I think we can be podium cars, probably Malaysia, Japan, Austin,” said Ricciardo.
“But yeah, we might need some alternate conditions to really give us raw pace to fight for a win.”
Popular in Sport
-
Mourinho hails free-scoring United in 'defensive' Premier League
-
United thrash Rooney's Everton with late flurry of goals
-
Shell-shocked Springboks need to rebound and quickly – coach
-
Improved Arsenal hold Chelsea to goalless draw
-
Springboks suffer heaviest defeat to All Blacks
-
Leishman fends off Rose challenge to win BMW Championship
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.