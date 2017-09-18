Probe launched after Robben Island ferry sinking
More than 60 passengers, including four crew members, were rescued from the boat on Friday.
CAPE TOWN – Authorities are investigating the partial sinking of a Robben Island ferry.
The vessel took on water on Friday and more than 60 passengers, including four crew members, were rescued from the boat.
The Robben Island Museum has indicated it will be conducting its own investigation.
The South African Maritime Safety Authority will also probe how the Robben Island ferry Thandi took on water.
It's believed a technical issue might be to blame.
The vessel has since been towed to Murray’s Bay Harbour.
The museum says it has made counselling available to traumatised passengers.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
