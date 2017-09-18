‘Legislation not meant to hinder taxi operators’

David Makhura says government is ready to meet halfway public transport operators who want to obey the law by speeding up the process of issuing licenses.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says while public transport legislation is important, government is not in the business of making it difficult for public transport operators.

Makhura was speaking alongside Transport MEC Ismail Vadi and Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi Malobane.

The premier is addressing the recent spate of crimes related to Uber and metered taxi drivers.

Makhura says licensing legislation is a major problem for both metered taxi and Uber drivers.

“In the records of the provincial department of transport we have 2,909 meter taxi operators in Gauteng, but only 500 of the meter taxis are compliant.”

He says government, however, should not be unreasonable with laws.

“What is important for us is that the car must be roadworthy. Some of the administrative requirements are tight. If the car is roadworthy, why should it be less than 10 years.”

