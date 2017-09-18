Jonas warns against being distracted from issue of state capture

Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas says only through proper state administration can South Africa’s democratic benefits be realised.

PRETORIA - Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas has warned against being distracted from the issue of state capture by those creating false enemies.

He was speaking at the Public Servants’ Association annual general meeting in Pretoria on Monday.

Jonas says strong institutions provide an immune system against corruption.

“Many of the necessary ingredients are well established in our context: a free and critical media and a strong judiciary.”

He’s urging citizens to remain vigilant.

“Here we must expose those who are cunningly conjuring up a false enemy to build populous support and distract attention away from their own shenanigans, and I think we must welcome what has happened to Bell Pottinger.”

#PSAAGM Jonas: trade unions play three core roles - 1, the shop floor activist… BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2017

#PSAAGM Jonas: 2, policy advocacy and participation in corporate arrangements. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2017

#PSAAGM Jonas: 3, party political influencers… BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2017

#PSAAGM Jonas: the 1994 consensus has run its course - we need a new inclusive growth consensus. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2017