Gunshot detection technology to be tested in PE
Censors will be installed in secret locations in the northern areas of Port Elizabeth where gangsterism is rife.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro will be testing gunshot detection technology that will notify authorities whenever a shot is fired in specific gang-infested parts of the metro.
The "shotspotter" technology, which was initially piloted in Cape Town, is credited for reducing response times and allows police to analyse patterns of violence.
PE councillor John Best says this could be a six-month trial period.
“Exactly the same technology currently being used in Cape Town; our sensors will be installed in strategic places at buildings and it will assist us in identifying the location of where the shots are being fired within the northern areas.”
WATCH: Gun violence in gangland: See how tech is fighting gun crime
