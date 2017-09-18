Gauteng should expect no rainfall this week
Parts of the province experienced light rain on Sunday, but forecaster Victoria Nurse it's likely to remain partly cloudy until Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says no rain is forecast for the remainder of the week with temperatures expected to pick up from Wednesday.
Forecasters say the mercury will reach the high 30s again from Friday.
“Over the next seven days, Gauteng can expect no rainfall. Temperatures are from cool to warm with a slight increase on Friday. Other than that, we have partly cloudy conditions on Monday into Tuesday.”
