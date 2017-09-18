Popular Topics
Gauteng should expect no rainfall this week

Parts of the province experienced light rain on Sunday, but forecaster Victoria Nurse it's likely to remain partly cloudy until Tuesday.

Forecasters say the mercury will reach the high 30s again from Friday. Picture: Pixabay.com
Forecasters say the mercury will reach the high 30s again from Friday. Picture: Pixabay.com
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says no rain is forecast for the remainder of the week with temperatures expected to pick up from Wednesday.

Forecasters say the mercury will reach the high 30s again from Friday.

Parts of the province experienced light rain on Sunday, but forecaster Victoria Nurse it's likely to remain partly cloudy until Tuesday.

“Over the next seven days, Gauteng can expect no rainfall. Temperatures are from cool to warm with a slight increase on Friday. Other than that, we have partly cloudy conditions on Monday into Tuesday.”

