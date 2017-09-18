4 teachers barred from Klipspruit High amid disruptions
It's understood community members refused to allow four black teachers onto the premises following allegations of misconduct.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed classes have been disrupted at Klipspruit West Secondary School, south of Johannesburg on Monday after several teachers were barred from entering classes.
It's understood community members refused to allow four black teachers onto the premises following allegations of misconduct against them.
It's believed other teachers then boycotted classes in solidarity with the group, resulting in the disruption of exams.
The school has made headlines in recent weeks after protests erupted over the appointment of a black principal.
The education department's Steve Mabona has appealed for patience as they investigate the allegations.
“All those allegations were sent to us via a correspondent and we appeal for patience so that we can finalise [everything]. The head of the department did undertake that he will look into the matter.”
