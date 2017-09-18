2,000 rabbits to be donated JHB Zoo to feed carnivores

Johannesburg City Parks has given the assurance that the animals will be euthanised in the most humane manner possible.

JOHANNESBURG - Two thousand rabbits from the Benoni Bunny Park will be donated to the Johannesburg Zoo to feed the carnivores.

Spokesperson Jenny Moodley says the park has exceeded its carrying capacity.

“Rabbits do multiply quite rapidly and can destroy vast amounts of stretches of grassland and we know that due to inbreeding. We’ve assisted the Bunny park in relocating these animals which will help in terms of providing food source for the carnivores.”

The park has also taken on a sterilisation process by finding homes for almost 1,900 rabbits.