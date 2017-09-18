2,000 rabbits to be donated JHB Zoo to feed carnivores
Johannesburg City Parks has given the assurance that the animals will be euthanised in the most humane manner possible.
JOHANNESBURG - Two thousand rabbits from the Benoni Bunny Park will be donated to the Johannesburg Zoo to feed the carnivores.
Johannesburg City Parks has given the assurance that the animals will be euthanised in the most humane manner possible.
Spokesperson Jenny Moodley says the park has exceeded its carrying capacity.
“Rabbits do multiply quite rapidly and can destroy vast amounts of stretches of grassland and we know that due to inbreeding. We’ve assisted the Bunny park in relocating these animals which will help in terms of providing food source for the carnivores.”
The park has also taken on a sterilisation process by finding homes for almost 1,900 rabbits.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.