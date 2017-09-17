Popular Topics
ZCC calls on members to boycott Tiso Blackstar newspapers

It says the media group has made it its mission to defame and make a mockery of the church and its head Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane.

FILE: A pile of newspapers. Picture: EWN.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has urged all 16 million of its members and sympathisers not to buy the Sunday World, Sowetan, Sunday Time and other newspapers owned by Tiso Blackstar.

The church says the media group has made it its mission to defame, ridicule and make a mockery of the church and its head Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane.

ZCC says it cannot spend money on or even associate itself with the company because their stories about them are published for fun and commercial reasons.

It says these newspapers are aimed at undermining the integrity and reputation of the ZCC and its leader.

ZCC spokesperson Reverend Emanuel Motolla said: “We are not against freedom of press and we’re 100% supportive to any press which of course must follow the ethics and conduct of this. But as we say, as a church there is no other we can solve this problem other than doing this.”

Motolla says the publications are deliberately dragging the church through the mud to increase dwindling circulation.

“I’m saying this categorically that if they think they can challenge this church and bring it to its knees, they’re day dreaming because we believe in God and pray that we should be where we are, instead of going down, we’re going up.”

