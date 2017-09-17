WC commuters warned to make other transport plans as taxis strike
The strike is expected to cause disorder as thousands of commuters depend on minibus taxis to travel daily to work and school.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape commuters have been warned to make alternative means of transport as all taxi groups across the province are expected to go on strike tomorrow morning.
The strike is expected to cause chaos as thousands of commuters depend on minibus taxis to travel daily to work and school.
The organisation's provincial spokesperson Besuthu Ndungane says it's time Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant pays attention to the pleas of local taxi associations.
Ndungane says among a number of demands; the taxi industry wants to discuss the issue of vehicle impoundments.
“We want the MEC to set up a task team that will include government officials and members of the taxi industry to do the audit of the vehicles sitting in impoundment.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
