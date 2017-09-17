Robben Island Museum offers counselling to sinking ferry passengers

The Robben Island Museum management says it has made counselling available to some of the traumatized passengers who were aboard a sinking ferry.

CAPE TOWN - The Robben Island Museum management says it has made counselling available to some of the traumatized passengers who were aboard a sinking ferry.

More than 60 passengers including four crew members were rescued when ferry Thandi started sinking in choppy waters on Friday afternoon.

The boat was transporting passengers from Robben Island when it started taking water on board and began sinking.

In a statement, the museum’s officials say they're very sorry about Friday's incident.

They say while an investigation is underway, officials will share more information as soon as the cause of the problem is established.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Tourism spokesperson Beverley Schäfer says the incident poses a huge risk to the credibility of the ferries as the province's tourism season gets underway.

While the Cape experienced severe weather conditions on Friday, it's believed a technical issue may have led to the partial sinking of the vessel.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)