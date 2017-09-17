Probe launched after 83 SANDF cars destroyed in fire
The incident took place last week when the fire rescue team was conducting training at the Wallmannstal depot.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it’s investigating an incident where 83 military vehicles were destroyed in a fire at its vehicle depot in Wallmannstal, north of Pretoria.
The incident took place last week when the fire rescue team was conducting training at the area, the grass caught fire and subsequently spread to the vehicles, setting them alight.
The SANDF says the extreme weather conditions made it difficult to contain the fire.
It says no one was injured and their investigations will determine the amount of the damaged caused.
Spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said: “At the moment we have instigated an internal investigation which is the one that’s going to determine the cost of the damage.”
