Over 300 robbery suspects arrested in three provinces since June
The arrests took place in Gauteng, the WC and the EC where reports of hijackings, as well as house and business robberies, are high.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested over 300 robbery suspects in three provinces since June after implementing trio crime combating interventions to prevent and investigate aggravated robbery cases.
The arrests took place in Gauteng, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape where reports of hijackings, as well as house and business robberies, are high.
The police's Vish Naidoo said, “We’re also in a process search of something in the region of 116,000 suspects over 8,000 homes and premises. We also conducted over 8,000 stop and searches and roadblocks put together.”
