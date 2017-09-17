New DA leader of WC metro region outlines how to grow party
Grant Twigg says he will leave it up to the party's branch leaders to tackle growth in ANC strongholds.
CAPE TOWN - Newly elected leader of the DA's Western Cape Metro region Grant Twigg says he will leave it up to the party's branch leaders to tackle growth in ANC strongholds.
Twigg beat former regional chair Shaun August by a small margin at the opposition party's regional congress in Cape Town yesterday.
The long-serving councillor has promised not to neglect his duties in Kraaifontein.
He has also made no secret of the fact that he's backing Bonginkosi Madikizela as the party's provincial leader.
When asked how Twigg plans on growing DA branches in ANC strongholds, he said he'll discuss it with the branch leaders.
“Those structures will tell us what are the issues hampering them in growing the DA in those areas.”
He adds it will largely be up to the branches to implement plans to address the challenges curbing growth.
“The people who work in those areas would know better what their issues are so we can implement what they say is the best way.”
