Man arrested in connection with former Springbok's son’s murder

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of former Springbok captain Hennie Muller's son in Cape Town.

Steven Muller's neighbour reportedly grew suspicious when he saw an unknown man leaving Steven's Brackenfell home on Friday.

He was allegedly able to chase the suspect down and called the police.

It's understood the neighbour together with Steven's wife then returned to the home where they discovered his body.

The Police's FC van Wyk said, “Cases of murder and theft have been opened and a 31 year old man was arrested.”