KZN acting police commissioner welcomes sentence given to convicted rapist
Mondli Ndlovu was sentenced to 15 years behind bars by the Pietermaritzburg sexual offences court.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Bheki Langa says he welcomes the sentence handed down to a 25 year old man who raped an 11 year old girl.
Mondli Ndlovu was sentenced to 15 years behind bars by the Pietermaritzburg sexual offences court last week.
The former Durban University of Technology student was reported to police by the girl's siblings shortly after the incident took place last year.
Langa says he hopes the sentence will send a stern warning to other rapists that such crimes aren't taken lightly.
The police's Thulani Zwane said, “A case of rape was opened and the suspect was arrested immediately and charged for the rape.”
