Hundreds of volunteers clean up CT beaches

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of volunteers have spent their day making sure Cape Town's beaches are a little less trashy.

More than 20 organisations came together to participate in International Coastal Clean-Up Day on Saturday.

The project is aimed at highlighting the damage caused by plastic on the world's oceans.

Let's do it World Africa's Mariette Hopley says all the trash they picked up will be recycled.

“What you normally find on the beach are plastic spoons, straws, fishing nylon, ropes and then obviously plastic bottles.”