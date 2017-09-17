Hundreds of volunteers clean up CT beaches

ZCC calls on members to boycott Tiso Blackstar newspapers
Local
More than 20 organisations came together to participate in International Coastal Clean-Up Day on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of volunteers have spent their day making sure Cape Town's beaches are a little less trashy.
More than 20 organisations came together to participate in International Coastal Clean-Up Day on Saturday.
The project is aimed at highlighting the damage caused by plastic on the world's oceans.
Let's do it World Africa's Mariette Hopley says all the trash they picked up will be recycled.
“What you normally find on the beach are plastic spoons, straws, fishing nylon, ropes and then obviously plastic bottles.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.