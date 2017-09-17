Golovkin draws with Alvarez in middleweight superfight
Golovkin dominated the middle rounds while Alvarez finished with a flurry and both boxers said they were keen to fight again.
Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez fought to a draw in their middleweight world title bout in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Kazakh Golovkin and Mexican Alvarez each got the nod from one judge, while the third declared it a 114-114 draw. Golovkin, who landed more punches overall, remains unbeaten over his career.
“Yes, of course, if the people want it,” said Alvarez.
“Look at my belts. I‘m still the champion,” said Golovkin. “Of course I want a rematch.”
