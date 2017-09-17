Ethiopian Asefa Negewo wins Cape Town Marathon again
Negewo dominated a quality field winning in a time of 2 hours 10 minutes and 1 second.
CAPE TOWN - The elite runners have completed the Cape Town Marathon in Green Point, Cape Town.
Ethiopia were dominant in both the men’s and the women's.
Ethiopian Asefa Negewo defended his title to and won the Men's Cape Town Marathon.
He dominated a quality field winning in a time of 2 hours 10 minutes and 1 second.
South African national record holder for the 5000m - Elroy Gelant - finished 5th in his debut race.
On the women's side, Ethiopia came out on top as well. Bethlehem Moges won in a time of and 22 seconds.
Irvette Van Zyl was the best placed South African coming in at 9th.
