EMPD to follow disciplinary action against 2 officers who assaulted motorist

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) says it will institute disciplinary action against two of its female officers who were captured on a video slapping and assaulting a motorist.

The video has been circulating on social media since the incident took place earlier this month in the Germiston area.

The EMPD says an argument between the policewoman and the motorist broke out when she refused to comply with the authorities.

In the video, the other officer appears to be watching the altercation.

It says the duo took a leave the day after the incident and will face disciplinary processes when they return to work.

Spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago said, “After the incident they took leave, what they did is unacceptable so they will probably be an internal disciplinary process that will take place.”

