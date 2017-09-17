Popular Topics
DA's Grant Twigg has no desire to become CT mayor

Twigg says he has no desire to be the city's next mayor and instead wants to focus on strengthening the opposition party's various branches.

Newly elected chairperson of DA Western Cape Metro Region Grant Twigg. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Newly elected chairperson of DA Western Cape Metro Region Grant Twigg. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Newly elected chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape Metro region Grant Twigg says he has no plans to be Cape Town's next mayor.

Twigg beat his only contender former regional chairperson Shaun August by a small margin on Saturday.

He was announced as the new chairperson during the DA's regional congress in Cape Town.

Twigg says he has no desire to be the city's next mayor and instead wants to focus on strengthening the opposition party's various branches.

The newly elected chair was quizzed on how he feels about working closely with current Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

Disciplinary action was taken against him and other councillors last year for allegedly failing to adhere to a party decision.

“We had differences but we’re still working together. When we have opinions, we share them, have differences over those opinions but we respect each other’s positions. Now that I’m metro chair, the mayor is still the mayor,” Twigg said.

August congratulated Twigg on his win.

“I wish the new executive team all the best. They’ve got a task to work towards 2019 and I’ll give them all the support that’s needed.”

Twigg maintains he's a councillor first and foremost, and he has promised not to neglect his duties in Kraaifontein.

