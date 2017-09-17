DA calls for Gigaba to account for extending Myeni’s SAA appointment

The DA says Gigaba's failure to remove one of the main obstacles to progress at the airline shows that SAA is clearly not his priority.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba must be held accountable for his evidently illegal decision to extend the appointment of Dudu Myeni as the South African Airways (SAA) board chair.

This follows the companies and intellectual property commission’s confirmation that minister Gigaba’s decision to extend Myeni’s term as chair was illegitimate.

Her term came to an end last month but the minister extended this until the company’s next general meeting.

The opposition party says the minister’s failure to remove one of the main obstacles to progress at the airline shows that SAA is clearly not his priority.

DA shadow deputy minister of finance Alf Lees said, “He must be held accountable for the evidently illegal decision and the billions in losses and the pending crisis that has been allowed to continue at SAA.”