ANC disciplinary hearing against Makhosi Khoza postponed
It's the second time the hearing has been postponed after Khoza's legal representative asked to move it to Sunday over safety issues.
JOHANNESBURG - The disciplinary hearing against outspoken African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Makhosi Khoza has been adjourned to 1 October.
It's the second time the hearing has been postponed after Khoza's legal representative last week asked the committee to move it to Sunday, saying Khoza feared for her life.
The hearing proceeded despite Khoza's absence.
ANC KZN spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said: “Comrade Khosi was not necessarily charged by the PEC as a structure, she is charged by the ANC with the PEC exercising their responsibility on behalf of the ANC. That is why even if the PEC is dissolved tomorrow, a task team is put in place and it will have to continue that charge because it is not a charge of the structure.”
Khoza had released a statement, saying the disciplinary process initiated against her is a nullity and cannot proceed following the High Court’s decision that declared the eighth ANC provincial elective conference invalid.
She says the provincial leadership was unlawfully elected and any potential disciplinary steps to be taken against her, can only be decided upon by a newly constitutionally elected PEC.
