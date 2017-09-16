WC govt announces beginning of R281 million laboratory project

The Observatory Forensic Pathology Institute will be built at the entrance to Groote Schuur Hospital in the Observatory area.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has announced the commencement of a 23-month project to replace the Forensic Pathology Services laboratory in Salt River.

The R281 million facility will be built at the entrance to Groote Schuur Hospital in the Observatory area.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says the three storey facility will include 26 autopsy tables, four dissection suites and 360 refrigerated spaces for corpses.

The building will also be able to accommodate up to 100 visitors at its bereavement centre and up to 10 waiting undertakers.

Mbombo says the existing laboratory in Salt River has become outdated and limited in terms of its capacity.

R3 million will be spent on local labour as the project will provide several short-term work opportunities and skills training for locals.

Once it's complete, the Observatory Forensic Pathology Institute will provide services aimed at extracting, analysing and preserving the integrity of evidence for use by the criminal justice system.