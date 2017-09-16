WC education dept condemns arson at construction of new school

Education MEC Spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the site offices and stores at the construction site of the new school have been completely destroyed.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has condemned an arson attack at the construction site of the new Thembalethu Secondary School in George.

Violent protests erupted in the community this week after authorities demolished illegally erected shacks.

Five schools in the area have been affected by high levels of absenteeism while exams and assessments are underway

Education MEC Spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the site offices and stores at the construction site of the new school have been completely destroyed.

“This includes all documents and computers. Material was stolen and security personnel were chased away.”