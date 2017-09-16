‘Vehicle in Sindiso Magaqa's shooting was in the area a week later’

Less Stuta says Magaqa was murdered because he was unapologetic about his anti-corruption stance.

UMZIMKHULU - Sindiso Magaqa's friend says a week after the shooting of the former African National Congress Youth League secretary general, the same vehicle transporting the hitmen came back into the area.

Hundreds of mourners are attending Magaqa's funeral being held in Umzimkhulu south of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Magaqa was gunned down in July and died in hospital last week.

In a hard-hitting tribute to his friend, Less Stuta says Magaqa was murdered because he was unapologetic about his anti-corruption stance.

He has lashed out at officials in the Umzimkhulu Municipality, accusing them of nepotism and hiring hitmen to get rid of their political opponents.

Stuta says power hungry individuals are the ones responsible for the death of the ANC.

In a shocking closing statement, Stuta says the very same red BMW seen on the day of Magaqa's shooting was back a week later

#MagaqaFuneral Magaqa's friend Less Stuta speaks out against nepotism in the Umzimkhulu municipality . ZN pic.twitter.com/pam9RMHp4n — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2017

#MagaqaFuneral Stuta says its the individuals who are hungry for power that are killing the ANC . pic.twitter.com/qBR6aDbhkO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2017

#MagaqaFuneral Family representative Lwazi Magaqa says Sindiso asked for prayers when he was in hospital and has left young children behind pic.twitter.com/hURcgnpuGJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2017

#MagaqaFuneral Another relative Mr M Dlamini asks police to do their job and find the men behind Sindiso's murder. ZN pic.twitter.com/03aaq4sZyx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2017

Magaqa’s family says they hope the 35-year-old will continue taking care of them in spirit.

His mother and wife have given moving tributes, lamenting the pain they are going through.

In a message read on behalf of his wife, Gugu, says she will always hold on to the memories they shared.

“My love, I saw you fighting for your life in hospital. We prayed together and you even promised me that you will soon be going home.”

Magaqa's four young children could also be seen on stage while some in the audience cried.

ANC leaders have also called for Magaqa's killers to be found, describing him as one of the finest politicians produced by the movement.

#MagaqaFuneral Part 1 of the tribute by Magaqa's wife - Gugu being read by T.T Magaqa. ZN pic.twitter.com/V6cF23uy0t — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2017

#MagaqaFuneral #MagaqaFuneral Part 2 of the tribute by Magaqa's wife - Gugu being read by T.T Magaqa. ZN pic.twitter.com/7iApAVoVX6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2017

#MagaqaFuneral Sindiso Magaqa's children on stage.Magaqa'a niece Yolokazi will speak on behalf of the children. ZN pic.twitter.com/cVqy9zl28g — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2017

#MagaqaFuneral Part 1 - Message from Sindiso Magaqa's mother being read by Ms Thobeka Dlamini. ZN pic.twitter.com/fujYqPDlGZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2017