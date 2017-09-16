Springboks suffer heaviest defeat to All Blacks

New Zealand beat South Africa by a record 57-0 margin in the Rugby Championship.

AUCKLAND - Winger Nehe Milner-Skudder scored two of the All Blacks’ eight tries as they destroyed South Africa 57-0 at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday to post their record points margin against the Springboks.

The All Blacks were ruthless in their execution of their opportunities to post 50 points for the second successive test against their traditional foes, with their 57-15 win last year in Durban the previous largest margin.

Rieko Ioane, Milner-Skudder, Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett all crossed in the first half to give the All Blacks a 31-0 lead at the break, before the right winger, Ofa Tu‘ungafasi Lima Sopoaga and Codie Taylor all scored in the second half.

The Springboks next face Australia in Bloemfontein on 1 October, while the All Blacks play Argentina in Buenos Aires.