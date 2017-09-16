Sassa to reactivate bank account to diversify payment of grants
Bathabile Dlamini says all social assistance transfers are deposited into the CPS bank account which makes it difficult for Sassa to have direct oversight.
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) is in the process of re-activating its bank account by January.
Dlamini announced the progress being made by the social security agency yesterday to appoint a new service provider to pay social grants as per the Constitutional Court ruling.
She also highlighted several steps that are being taken to bring payment-related functions in-house.
The minister says under the current CPS Contract, all social assistance transfers are deposited into the CPS bank account which makes it difficult for Sassa to have direct oversight.
“To address this, Sassa is in the process of reactivating its paymaster general account with the South African Reserve Bank and we are in consultation with National Treasury.”
Dlamini added that Sassa has begun collaborating with the Post Office with the view to work together to ensure payment of social grants beyond March 2018.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
Muthambi on nepotism claim: I meant ‘none’ not ‘nine’
-
More than 20 injured in CT taxi accident
-
‘NEC is the highest organ of the ANC’
-
KZN ANC now agrees NEC can decide on high court ruling
-
EMPD 'aware' of video showing traffic cop slapping motorist
-
Gordhan welcomes KPMG’s decision to retract Sars ‘spy unit’ report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.