Sassa to reactivate bank account to diversify payment of grants

Bathabile Dlamini says all social assistance transfers are deposited into the CPS bank account which makes it difficult for Sassa to have direct oversight.

bathabile-dlamini-sassa-grantjpg
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) is in the process of re-activating its bank account by January.

Dlamini announced the progress being made by the social security agency yesterday to appoint a new service provider to pay social grants as per the Constitutional Court ruling.

She also highlighted several steps that are being taken to bring payment-related functions in-house.

The minister says under the current CPS Contract, all social assistance transfers are deposited into the CPS bank account which makes it difficult for Sassa to have direct oversight.

“To address this, Sassa is in the process of reactivating its paymaster general account with the South African Reserve Bank and we are in consultation with National Treasury.”

Dlamini added that Sassa has begun collaborating with the Post Office with the view to work together to ensure payment of social grants beyond March 2018.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

