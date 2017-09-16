Sandile Mantsoe to spend another 6 months in jail before trial

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Sandile Mantsoe to spend another 6 months in jail before trial

The official date for the murder accused’s trial has been set for March next year.

Sandile Mantsoe in court on 15 September 2017 for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena. Picture: EWN.
Sandile Mantsoe in court on 15 September 2017 for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena. Picture: EWN.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe will spend another six months behind bars before his trial commences.

Mantsoe made his first high court appearance yesterday.

He's accused of killing his girlfriend, Karabo Mokoena, burning her body and dumping it in a veld earlier this year.

The official date for the murder accused’s trial has been set for March next year.

He will remain behind bars until then.

His lawyer Victor Simelane says they are ready.

“We have case to answer to and we are ready. My client is fine.”

The State is expected to have over 20 witnesses to take the stand.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA