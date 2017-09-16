Sandile Mantsoe to spend another 6 months in jail before trial

The official date for the murder accused’s trial has been set for March next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe will spend another six months behind bars before his trial commences.

Mantsoe made his first high court appearance yesterday.

He's accused of killing his girlfriend, Karabo Mokoena, burning her body and dumping it in a veld earlier this year.

He will remain behind bars until then.

His lawyer Victor Simelane says they are ready.

“We have case to answer to and we are ready. My client is fine.”

The State is expected to have over 20 witnesses to take the stand.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)