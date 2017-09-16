SAHRC condemns shooting of Hangberg boy during protests

The teenager was wounded in the mouth and had to undergo at least two operations.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the shooting of a 14-year-old boy by riot police in Hout Bay this week.

A video shows an officer shooting the teenager with rubber bullets during the unrest in the fishing community of Hangberg.

The teenager was wounded in the mouth and had to undergo at least two operations.

The police watchdog, IPID, has opened a case of attempted murder against the officers involved.

The Human Rights Commission says the shooting contravenes the wounded child's right not to be abused or maltreated as stated in Section 28 of the Constitution.

The SAHRC says it's disturbed that police brutality during public protests, continues.

The commission says the video makes it clear excessive force was used and that the child was not a threat to police.

It welcomes a decision by Ipid to investigate the matter.

The SAHRC adds it will meet with the Western Cape Police Commissioner to ensure the officers involved are disciplined, that the victim's medical expenses are covered by the SAPS and that there's adequate response for the violation of his rights.

WATCH: Hangberg community: Govt is making a fool of us