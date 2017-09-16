Safety concerns over sinking Robben Island ferry
A probe has been launched to determine why a ferry transporting passengers from Robben Island started taking water and began sinking.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape Tourism Spokesperson Beverley Schäfer says it's gravely worrying that the safety of the ferry service between the Nelson Mandela Gateway and Robben Island has now been brought into question.
An investigation has been launched to determine why a ferry transporting a group of passengers from Robben Island started taking water and began sinking on Friday.
More than 60 passengers, including four crew members, were rescued from ferry Thandi.
Two women were taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering back pain and anxiety.
Schäfer says the incident poses a huge risk to the credibility of the ferries at the start of the province's tourism season.
“I think the most important point is that when the Robben Island steering committee came to present to us last year, they guaranteed that the ferry they would have would be safe and perfect for the Atlantic Ocean and that thy wouldn’t have the problems that they’ve had over the years.”
WATCH: 68 Rescued from sinking Robin Island ferry
