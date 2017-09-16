Probe into sinking Robben Island ferry launched

An investigation has been launched to determine why a ferry transporting a group of passengers from Robben Island started taking water and began sinking.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation has been launched to determine why a ferry transporting a group of passengers from Robben Island started taking water and began sinking.

More than 60 passengers including four crew members were rescued from ferry Thandi yesterday.

Two women were taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering back pain and anxiety.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Criag Lambinon said, “Efforts will be made to recover the vessel.”