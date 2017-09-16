Parly committee calls for more testing of police training

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman says the police should ensure that maximum restraint and minimum force is used when diffusing volatile situations.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's police portfolio committee says there needs to be an evaluation of police training when it comes to dealing with protest situations.

This follows the shooting of a 14-year old boy during a protest in Hangberg earlier this week.

He was shot with rubber bullets and is still recovering in hospital

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing a case of attempted murder while the Human Rights Commission is also looking into the matter.

“Commanders must ensure that recommendations of the committee are implemented and ensure that individuals are held accountable. An incident like this can have a ripple effect on public confidence in the SAPS.”

Beukman adds an evaluation of the public protest environment is critical.

“There must be sufficient awareness by members on the ground, commanders must emphasize that members act within the law.”