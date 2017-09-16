Mourners gather to bid farewell to Sindiso Magaqa in Umzimkhulu
Politicians, church goers and ordinary citizens have begun making their way into the venue for Magaqa’s final send off.
UMZIMKULU - Hundreds of mourners are expected to descend upon the Ibisi village near Umzimkhulu to pay their last respects to former ANC Youth League secretary Sindiso Magaqa.
Magaqa died last week in hospital after being ambushed with two other councillors in July.
He has been described as a loyal member of the ANC who died fighting against corruption.
Politicians, churchgoers and ordinary citizens have begun making their way into the venue for Magaqa’s final send off.
#MagaqaFuneral Church members singing . Everything has been set up for the funeral service. ZN pic.twitter.com/BIjUknvs1A— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2017
Among the dignitaries expected to arrive is EFF leader Julius Malema who was suspended with Magaqa from the ANCYL in 2012.
The party says Malema will however not be allowed to speak at the funeral today and his name has not been reflected in the programme.
Presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize will give the keynote address today on behalf of the ruling party.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.