Mourners gather to bid farewell to Sindiso Magaqa in Umzimkhulu

Politicians, church goers and ordinary citizens have begun making their way into the venue for Magaqa’s final send off.

UMZIMKULU - Hundreds of mourners are expected to descend upon the Ibisi village near Umzimkhulu to pay their last respects to former ANC Youth League secretary Sindiso Magaqa.

Magaqa died last week in hospital after being ambushed with two other councillors in July.

He has been described as a loyal member of the ANC who died fighting against corruption.

#MagaqaFuneral Church members singing . Everything has been set up for the funeral service. ZN pic.twitter.com/BIjUknvs1A — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2017

Among the dignitaries expected to arrive is EFF leader Julius Malema who was suspended with Magaqa from the ANCYL in 2012.

The party says Malema will however not be allowed to speak at the funeral today and his name has not been reflected in the programme.

Presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize will give the keynote address today on behalf of the ruling party.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)