Motshekga promises Vuwani matrics catch-up plan

Motshekga says she hopes the situation will improve soon, as pupils cannot afford to miss anymore schooling.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says her department has created a catch-up plan to help the nearly 30,000 pupils that have been affected by protests in Vuwani.

Fresh protests erupted two weeks ago which resulted in matrics missing their preliminary examinations.

Community members are demanding the implementation of resolutions announced by President Jacob Zuma earlier this year after months of protests over a demarcation dispute.

“We hope that between stakeholders we will get positive outcomes that will create a conducive environment for learning and teaching.”

