Motshekga promises Vuwani matrics catch-up plan
Motshekga says she hopes the situation will improve soon, as pupils cannot afford to miss anymore schooling.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says her department has created a catch-up plan to help the nearly 30,000 pupils that have been affected by protests in Vuwani.
Fresh protests erupted two weeks ago which resulted in matrics missing their preliminary examinations.
Community members are demanding the implementation of resolutions announced by President Jacob Zuma earlier this year after months of protests over a demarcation dispute.
Motshekga says she hopes the situation will improve soon, as pupils cannot afford to miss anymore schooling.
“We hope that between stakeholders we will get positive outcomes that will create a conducive environment for learning and teaching.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
Muthambi on nepotism claim: I meant ‘none’ not ‘nine’
-
More than 20 injured in CT taxi accident
-
Probe into sinking Robben Island ferry launched
-
KMPG to reimburse those affected by its spy unit reports
-
Sassa to reactivate bank account to diversify payment of grants
-
KZN ANC now agrees NEC can decide on high court ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.